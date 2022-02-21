The city of Santa Maria will host a blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, near the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center.
The Vitalant bloodmobile will be parked in the lot between the lawn bowling green and the aquatic center along South McClelland Street, directly across from the Santa Maria Public Library.
To reserve a donation time, an appointment can be scheduled at www.tinyurl.com/3cnev2cn.
Donors are urged to eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water prior to their appointment. A photo ID is required, as are masks for all donors, staff, volunteers and guests.
While donation of all blood types are encouraged, donors with type O negative are especially needed, because O negative red blood cells can be transfused to anyone. They are often used when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type, making a well-stocked blood bank vital.
For questions, contact city spokesman Mark van de Kamp at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.