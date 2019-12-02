The city of Santa Maria will hold two public workshops on Wednesday regarding the city's goal-setting process and opportunities for disadvantaged business enterprises.
The workshops will be held at noon and 5:30 p.m. in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St.
Both are hosted by the transit division of the Public Works Department.
Questions may be emailed to Transit Services Manager Austin O’Dell at aodell@cityofsantamaria.org by Wednesday or mailed to his attention, at 110 S. Pine St., Suite 101, Santa Maria, CA 93458.