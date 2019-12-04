Santa Maria officials will hold a community meeting to address issues in the southwest part of the city on Dec. 19 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 402 S. Lincoln St.
The intent of the meeting, which begins at 6 p.m., is for city staff to hear from residents in the southwest section of the city about the issues and concerns they have regarding their neighborhoods.
Mayor Alice Patino and city staff will briefly talk about enhancements to municipal services. Information about the 2020 census also will be shared.
Following that, the meeting will move to another room for questions directed toward department representatives.
For purposes of this meeting, the southwest neighborhood is defined as south of Fesler Street and west of Broadway.
The scheduled meeting will be the last of a series of town hall gatherings planned by city officials in recent months.
In
August, October and November, the city held meetings to seek input on issues affecting residents in the northeast, northwest and southeast parts of Santa Maria.
Those with questions are asked to contact city spokesman Mark van de Kamp at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.
082619 SM community meeting 05.jpg
Code Enforcement officer Joy Castaing talks with Ron Stevens and Marilyn Walker during a community meeting led by the city of Santa Maria to address issues in northeast neighborhoods. The gathering on Monday was held at the Christian Family Church of God on North Suey Road.
Len Wood Staff
