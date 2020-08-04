Santa Maria to hold census car caravan Friday to ensure complete count in 2020

In order to increase local participation in the 2020 census, the U.S. Census Bureau and City of Santa Maria will hold a census car caravan Friday to drive through northern Santa Maria, an area designated as "hard to count" in the census with current low response rates.
The census is conducted every 10 years in order to count all individuals living in the United States, regardless of citizenship status. Data is then used to determine congressional representatives and allocations of billions of federal dollars.
While data collection was scheduled to be completed by July 31, the collection period has been extended to Sept. 30 due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to bureau Partnership Specialist Raul Razo, participants in Friday's caravan can meet at 10 a.m. at Foursquare Church on Curryer Street to decorate cars with markers, balloons and other decor, before taking off through the streets at 11 a.m.
"The community can come out, that would be great," Razo said.
Around 10 cars are expected to join as of Tuesday, with members of the Santa Maria City Council and Allan Hancock College planning to be in attendance as well, said city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
The caravan will focus on the northwestern portion of the city, which includes some of the hardest-to-count tracts and lowest census response rates so far — response rates fall to as low as 40.6%, compared to the county's overall rate of 67.2%.
"There’s a cluster of three blocks in Santa Maria that need to respond," said Pedro Paz, co-chair of the Santa Barbara County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee. "We’re still working with a lot of community partners to figure out ways to increase outreach, and the caravan is one example. There’s also been caravans in Lompoc, Goleta and Guadalupe."
Tracts between Blosser Road and Broadway, and in adjacent neighborhoods to the east, are identified as harder-to-count tracts due to factors including low high school graduation rates, limited English-speaking households, renter-occupied units and crowded units, census data states.
According to the Census Bureau, around 67,700 Santa Marians are estimated to live in these neighborhoods which are less likely to be counted fully in the census.
Incomplete census data in Santa Maria could cause the county to lose approximately $43 million in federal funds, according to Paz.
"An undercount in Santa Maria impacts the entire county. It impacts everything from schools, to roads to local government," he said.
The census can be completed online at my2020census.gov.
For more information about the car caravan, contact Razo at Raul.F.Razo@2020census.gov or at 909-740-4716.
