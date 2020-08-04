Santa Maria to hold census car caravan Friday to ensure complete count in 2020

In order to increase local participation in the 2020 census, the U.S. Census Bureau and City of Santa Maria will hold a census car caravan Friday to drive through northern Santa Maria, an area designated as "hard to count" in the census with current low response rates.

The census is conducted every 10 years in order to count all individuals living in the United States, regardless of citizenship status. Data is then used to determine congressional representatives and allocations of billions of federal dollars.

While data collection was scheduled to be completed by July 31, the collection period has been extended to Sept. 30 due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to bureau Partnership Specialist Raul Razo, participants in Friday's caravan can meet at 10 a.m. at Foursquare Church on Curryer Street to decorate cars with markers, balloons and other decor, before taking off through the streets at 11 a.m.

"The community can come out, that would be great," Razo said.

Around 10 cars are expected to join as of Tuesday, with members of the Santa Maria City Council and Allan Hancock College planning to be in attendance as well, said city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

The caravan will focus on the northwestern portion of the city, which includes some of the hardest-to-count tracts and lowest census response rates so far — response rates fall to as low as 40.6%, compared to the county's overall rate of 67.2%.