Santa Maria to draft plan for reopening city amid confusion from state, county

The city of Santa Maria has initiated planning for the gradual reopening of local businesses and services in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, gathering a focus group of community leaders who will draft specific strategies while also considering state and county guidelines.

While Gov. Gavin Newsom released a six-point plan for lifting the stay-at-home order in California last week, both Santa Barbara County and the city have struggled to determine how the vague guidelines can be molded to fit the specific needs of communities, as well as what businesses qualify as essential to reopen.

The city's focus group will involve Mayor Alice Patino and leaders from the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, Marian Regional Medical Center, the fire department, and other city sectors to determine a plan that meets the needs of the community, with more specifics to be presented at the May 5 City Council meeting.

According to Chamber of Commerce CEO Glenn Morris, the plan will involve six phases for local businesses: the current stage of providing relief, followed by reopening, recovering, reinvention to adjust to necessary safety guidelines, and finally, resilience to establish long-term strategies for strengthening the economy.