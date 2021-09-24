Around 24 centerline miles of Santa Maria's main streets and neighborhood roads will experience minor traffic delays during the month of October as the city kicks off a $1.9 million resurfacing and maintenance project.
The annual maintenance project begins Oct. 4 and will involve work on East Main Street (Highway 166) from Suey Road to Dressler Avenue; Railroad Avenue from Donovan Road to Canal Street; Battles Road from Broadway (Highway 135) to Bradley Road; College Drive from Betteravia Road to the Crossroads shopping center; Bradley Road from Betteravia Road to the Crossroads shopping center; and Alvin Avenue from Railroad Avenue to Blosser Road.
Various smaller neighborhood streets will also be treated, including south of Donovan Road from Blosser Road to Railroad Avenue and Miller Street to Bradley Road, as well as streets south of Battles Road and north of Betteravia Road, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
The city contracted American Pavement Systems to remove existing traffic striping, place a surface seal — both a chip seal and a tire rubber modified surface seal — and then reestablish traffic striping, van de Kamp said.
Parking will not be allowed in active construction areas. Notices and construction signs will be posted along streets with the dates and times that parking and street access will be prohibited.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2225.