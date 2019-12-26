Santa Maria to collect discarded Christmas trees starting Jan. 6

Discarded Christmas trees will be collected on residential trash collection routes at no charge from Monday, Jan. 6, to Friday, Jan. 10.

The city asks that residents place Christmas trees on the curb at least three feet away from trash containers during the scheduled collection day. The trees must be free of all stands, tinsel and ornaments. Flocked trees will not be accepted.

Cut-up trees can be discarded in green waste containers.

Charges will apply for any trees picked up after Jan. 10.

Those with questions are asked to contact the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.

