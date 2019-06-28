To celebrate the Fourth of July, the annual Red, White and Boom! festival is returning to Santa Maria with bounce houses, live music, food trucks, outdoor games and a fireworks show.
Organized by the Recreation and Parks Department and the nonprofit People for Leisure And Youth (PLAY), the festival will begin at 6 p.m. at Sierra Vista Park, located at 809 Panther Drive. The event will conclude at 9 p.m. with a community fireworks show, paid for by sponsors.
No personal fireworks will be allowed.
This year, live music will be provided by local band the Molly Ringwald Project from 6 to 9 p.m.
Santa Maria is ramping up its fireworks enforcement as the annual weeklong period when fireworks can be sold in Santa Maria is set to kick off.
Food trucks will sell refreshments, and beer and wine will be available for purchase in the beer garden. While picnicking will be permitted, no barbecuing, tailgating, glass containers or tent canopies are allowed.
Parking opens at 4:30 p.m. and is available on Panther Drive for $5 per car. General parking will enter from the Main Street entrance to Panther Drive, and parking for persons with disabilities will be accessible from the Donovan Road/Suey Road Crossing entrance to Panther Drive.
Sponsors are still needed for the fireworks show, and anyone with questions about tax-deductible donations should call Dennis Smitherman with PLAY at 805-925-0951, ext. 2263.
Anyone with questions regarding the fireworks show should call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.