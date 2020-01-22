Santa Maria to begin large-scale restoration project in riverbed

The city of Santa Maria is set to begin a native-plant restoration project on about 150 acres of city-owned land in the Santa Maria Riverbed, a spokesman announced Wednesday.

The work is slated to begin this week, east of the Highway 101 bridge.

The project will reduce overgrown shrubbery and invasive plant species, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp, who added that the work also will help native plants and animals thrive in the upcoming spring season, allow for easier walking access, and help mitigate any potential fire risk.

“The Recreation and Parks Department will increase the enjoyment of the outdoors to youth, teens, and adults, so all can experience and learn about the flora, fauna, and geology of the area surrounding the Santa Maria River Trail through its new Ranch to River Nature Program,” read a portion of a statement released by the city.

“The program will include free bus transportation for school field trips, weekend docent-led nature hikes, and nature activities to help inspire visitors to learn about the local wildlife environments and teach responsible stewardship of natural resources,” it continued. “These activities are made possible through a grant funded by California State Parks.”