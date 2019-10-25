Santa Maria will implement a new lottery system for nonprofits wishing to sell fireworks during the 2020 Fourth of July season in an effort to create a more equitable way to distribute the city's limited number of permits.
The Santa Maria Fire and Recreation and Parks departments are partnering to administer the lottery system and issue the permits, which are limited at 25 each year.
The city is modeling its lottery program after those in use by other cities across the state, a city spokesman said.
A public meeting will be held at the Minami Center at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 to inform nonprofits of all the requirements to be eligible for the lottery system.
For a group to be considered, the following criteria must be met:
Primary offices of the nonprofit must be located within the city of Santa Maria.
Nonprofit must possess and provide proof of 501 (c)(3) tax-exempt status.
Nonprofits must be in good standing with all local regulatory agencies.
Attendance at the Nov. 7 meeting.
Previously, nonprofits that sold fireworks were guaranteed a booth permit the following year if they followed all regulations. The system led to a long waitlist of organizations waiting to get the opportunity to sell fireworks within the city.
