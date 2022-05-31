The Santa Maria Times has received first-place awards for in-depth reporting, news photography and special publications in the 2021 California Journalism Awards Print Contest.
The awards, announced by the California News Publishers Association, included the four-part series "COVID Hot Spot: an at risk city," by reporter Laura Place, in-depth reporting; freelance photographer Len Wood's capture of the explosion of a Firefly Aerospace Alpha rocket in September 2021, news photograph category; and in the special publication all circulations category, the book "COVID 19: A year that changed our world."
Sports Editor Joe Bailey won fifth place for his action sports photo "Acrobatic Air."
"The Santa Maria Times is committed to local journalism and serving our community. This recognition speaks to that commitment and the dedication of our newsroom," said Terri Leifeste, vice president and group publisher for Santa Maria California News Media Inc., which owns the Santa Maria Times.
Place's series was produced in partnership with the Center for Health Journalism, and investigated the risk factors and decisions that allowed COVID-19 to spread disproportionately throughout Santa Maria during the pandemic.
"COVID-19: A year that changed our world" is a 64-page book produced by the Santa Maria Times with partial funding from the Google News Initiative. As a snapshot in time, it captures the struggle and resiliency of the Central Coast during the first year of the pandemic using photos, stories, quotes and an information-rich local timeline to tell the story.
Santa Maria California News Media Inc. also publishes the Lompoc Record, Santa Ynez Valley News, the Hanford Sentinel, Porterville Recorder, the Antelope Valley Press and other papers throughout central and southern California.