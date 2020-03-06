Santa Maria Times wins Lee President's Award recognition for wildfire series

The Santa Maria Times has been honored with a President's Award honorable mention by parent company Lee Enterprises for the newspaper’s in-depth series "Wildfire County: Planning for the next big blaze".
The series, published in December 2019, takes a proactive look at the unique wildfire landscape in Santa Barbara County, protection efforts that are underway, and details steps residents can take to protect themselves from future fires.
In addition to the Santa Maria Times recognition, six President's Awards were given this year to honor "excellence in news" among the company's 46 daily newspapers. The winning entries were picked by judges who are not affiliated with Lee Enterprises.
The award recognizes reporters Mike Hodgson and Willis Jacobson, photographer Len Wood, Digital Producer Jason Anderson and Assistant Managing Editor/News Emily Slater.
"In an evolving news landscape this recognition shows that the Santa Maria Times continues to excel in serving our readers both online and in print, with local news that's important to their daily lives," said Lee Central Coast News Managing Editor Marga Cooley. "I'm extremely proud of our news team for being recognized for the second consecutive year alongside legacy papers like the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Arizona Daily Star."
You have free articles remaining.
The Santa Maria Times received a 2018 Lee President's Award for its yearlong series "Green Rush in the 805?".
Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news and information with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and nearly 300 weekly and specialty publications serving 49 markets in 21 states.
“The Lee President’s Awards embody the exceptional achievements of all of our employees throughout 2019,” said Kevin Mowbray, president and chief executive officer of Lee Enterprises Inc. “I’m proud of the work produced across our company and our enterprises’ continued commitment to journalistic excellence, strong business partnerships and superb customer service.”
The Times was recognized for a four-part series (20 articles plus interactive online graphics and photos) examining the vulnerability of Santa Barbara County residents to fire, and giving them “news they can use” to plan ahead.
The county has an average of 100 wildfires per year. While almost 96% of them are contained at less than 10 acres, the exceptions are record-setting.
Reporters looked back at tales of evacuation, Tepusquet residents who watched the Alamo fire blacken their canyon home as they fled down narrow access roads; Mission Hills residents who escaped following orders delivered by a first responder with a bullhorn; and campers who, trapped by a wall of flame, were saved by a firefighter leading a convoy on a bulldozer.
They also looked forward at how conditions are changing, agencies are preparing and, ultimately, how we can apply lessons learned from those who have witnessed — and survived — a big blaze.
The Times' contest entry site with links to all articles and digital graphics is available at https://bit.ly/3cN9XLY.
Judges were David Beard, an editorial consultant and strategist who has worked with National Geographic, the Center for Public Integrity, the Pulitzer Prizes and the AP; Dr. Richard Cole, John Kerr distinguished professor and dean emeritus, Hussman School of Journalism and Media, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Suki Dardarian, Minneapolis Star Tribune senior managing editor & vice president; Noreen Gillespie, deputy managing editor for U.S. News at The Associated Press; and award-winning author Alex Kotlowitz.
Other Lee President’s Award winners this year in the category of "excellence in news" were:
- The Arizona Daily Star for its coverage of the surging number of Guatemalan migrants crossing through Southern Arizona.
- The Bismarck Tribune for photojournalist Mike McCleary’s yearlong documentation of the struggles of a local couple with crippling medical debt.
- The Casper Star-Tribune for special editions marking three historical anniversaries.
- The St. Louis Post-Dispatch for columnist Tony Messenger’s coverage about Missourians jailed, essentially, for being poor.
- The Times of Northwest Indiana for "The Region's Deadliest Roads" project that outlined, in the most detailed way possible, the circumstances, causes and human impact of 373 fatal crashes in the region that claimed 404 lives over five years.
Series: Wildfire County - Planning for the next big blaze
Large, destructive and deadly wildfires have become the "new normal" for California, according to the state Fire Foundation, and they can break out anytime, anywhere. Santa Barbara County has an average of 100 wildfires per year. While almost 96% of them are contained at less than 10 acres, the exceptions are record-setting.
The county's mix of topography, abundant fuels and Sundowner winds presents a specific set of challenges for firefighters who say they'd rather fight wildfires almost anywhere than the place some of them have dubbed Wildfire County.
Santa Barbara County's mix of topography, abundant fuels and Sundowner winds presents a specific set of challenges for firefighters who say they'd rather fight wildfires almost anywhere than the place some of them have dubbed Wildfire County.
Fire officials attribute Santa Barbara County’s high risk, in part, to its location in the wildfire “Goldilocks zone." The county sits far enough north to get good winter rainfall, but it’s far enough south to feel the Southern California summer heat that cooks fuels tinder-dry.
Steve and Renée O'Neill consider their 70-acre ranch near the top of Tepusquet Canyon one of the most beautiful properties in Santa Barbara County.
The Cave fire that erupted Nov. 25 was a textbook example of Santa Barbara County wildfires, encompassing virtually all the elements that, in one combination or another, have characterized the South Coast’s most significant blazes.
While Santa Barbara County's fire marshal Rob Hazard doesn't believe wildfires are becoming more unpredictable in their behavior, he does acknowledge conditions are changing making them bigger, longer lasting, and being more difficult to contain.
“Firenado” sounds like the title for a campy science-fiction flick, but it’s a real phenomenon that firefighters say they’re seeing more often as wildfires worldwide become more intense.
Chaparral is the fuel that makes Santa Barbara County wildfires so dangerous and difficult to control. It most areas of the county, it makes up one arm of wildfire's triangle of ingredients — fuels, weather and topography.
Residents who lived in Mission Hills during the 2017 Rucker fire share their experiences from what was a frighteningly close call that highlighted local wildfire dangers and risks.
With about 14,000 homes in the communities of Vandenberg Village, Mission Hills and Mesa Oaks located on and around the reserve, and with wildfires becoming increasingly stronger and more dangerous, protecting the region from wildland blazes has become a renewed priority for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Biologists, botanists, ecologists and fire scientists generally embrace the concept that fire is a necessary part of the natural life cycle of…
Sundowners blow over, and through, the Santa Ynez Mountains onto the coastal plains around Santa Barbara. The bane of firefighters, they heat the air by compression as they push it downward against the land below, squeezing out its moisture and helping wildfires ignite and spread
Whittier fire struck hard at Santa Ynez camps, bringing hours of fear, devastating loss but tales of heroism, cooperation
As the Whittier Fire raged up the slopes of the Santa Ynez Mountains, 30 young campers and 12 staff members escaped from Circle V Ranch Camp along the dirt access road to Highway 154. But in the blink of an eye, 83 people, including 56 campers, were trapped by a wall of flame.
The best way to prepare for wildfires is to prevent them from igniting in the first place. But that may be far easier said than done, because the primary cause of wildfires is people.
Although “fire season” is now considered year-round in Santa Barbara County and throughout most of California, the danger level increases when a mild spring warms into a hot summer and then bakes into a blazing fall.
Two methods of preventing and controlling wildfires are so mired in controversy that getting their use approved is difficult and if approved, opposition sometimes brings them to a halt. Ironically, both sides cite the Thomas fire as evidence to bolster their positions.
Los Padres ForestWatch says conducting prescribed burns and carving fuel breaks are a waste of time and money that would be better spent on fire-hardening homes and communities. The nonprofit advocates simple, but not necessarily inexpensive, steps homeowners can take to make their houses more resistant to wildfires.
OPINION Today’s editorial is all about sharing the stories of your friends and neighbors, and their thoughts and fears about wildfires, all of which collectively paint a crucially important picture.
While the approaching Alamo fire sparked apprehension and fear in Tepusquet residents, panic wasn’t part of the equation — the neighborhood is one of the best prepared for wildfire in the county. In fact, after completing a fuels treatment project, Tepusquet in 2009 was designated a Model Fire Safe Community.
Just 2½ years after the Whittier fire razed Rancho Alegre Boy Scout Camp and Outdoor School, work is well underway on an $18 million reconstruction of the camp, with a target date of October 2020 for reopening the Outdoor School.
Although the Rucker fire was scary at the time, it may ultimately prove to have been a great learning experience for residents of the Mission Hills, Mesa Oaks and Vandenberg Village communities who, thanks to the fire, will be more prepared for similar situations in the future.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department Fire Marshal Rob Hazard said in addition to keeping an advancing wall of flames away from a structure, creating defensible space can give firefighters an open area where they can mount a home defense. But it also works in reverse, too.
When a wildfire threatens and you have to evacuate, you won’t have time to think about everything you have to do, much less search for the important items you need to take with you. Now is the time to prepare.