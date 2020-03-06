Santa Maria Times wins Lee President's Award recognition for wildfire series

Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news and information with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and nearly 300 weekly and specialty publications serving 49 markets in 21 states.

The Santa Maria Times received a 2018 Lee President's Award for its yearlong series "Green Rush in the 805?" .

“The Lee President’s Awards embody the exceptional achievements of all of our employees throughout 2019,” said Kevin Mowbray, president and chief executive officer of Lee Enterprises Inc. “I’m proud of the work produced across our company and our enterprises’ continued commitment to journalistic excellence, strong business partnerships and superb customer service.”

The Times was recognized for a four-part series (20 articles plus interactive online graphics and photos) examining the vulnerability of Santa Barbara County residents to fire, and giving them “news they can use” to plan ahead.

The county has an average of 100 wildfires per year. While almost 96% of them are contained at less than 10 acres, the exceptions are record-setting.