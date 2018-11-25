The Santa Maria Times has been honored with a President’s Award by parent company Lee Enterprises for the newspaper’s yearlong series "Green Rush in the 805?", examining the legalization of cannabis and its impacts on Santa Barbara County.
The award is the first for the Santa Maria Times newsroom, and was one of six such awards given this year to honor "excellence in news" among the company's daily newspapers. The winning entries were picked by judges who are not affiliated with Lee Enterprises.
The award recognizes reporters Willis Jacobson, Mike Hodgson, Mathew Burciaga, Gina Kim, and Logan Anderson; photographer Len Wood; Sports Editor Joe Bailey; Digital Producer Jason Anderson; News Editor Emily Slater and Managing Editor Marga Cooley.
"The Santa Maria Times has been covering the news for valley residents for over 100 years. We consider providing important information to the community our privilege and our job," said Times Publisher Cynthia Schur. "This award is significant because the Times newsroom was honored by an independent panel of journalist from across the country along with legacy newspapers including the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Wisconsin State Journal and Arizona Daily Star."
“These awards represent only a small sample of the exceptional work produced throughout the company in 2018,” said Kevin Mowbray, president and chief executive officer of Lee Enterprises Inc. “In recognizing these winners, we also acknowledge the exceptional day-to-day work done for the readers, advertisers and communities we serve.”
The Times' coverage included a five-part series (24 articles) that published in December 2017 and a follow up two-part series (six articles) that published at the beginning of September this year examining impacts of cannabis legalization in the areas of land use, money, science, law enforcement and education.
Reporters faced roadblocks such as growers who feared going on the record because the spotlight might threaten their ability to gain necessary permits and even open bank accounts. One grower who agreed to speak on the record was killed in a car crash when a deer was hit by an oncoming car and crashed through his windshield. Another grower feared their adoption process would be derailed and backed out.
The reporting involved open records requests, including one to the County Counsel’s Office after the county declined to release anything other than summary information about the number and general areas where medical marijuana cultivation was taking place. The request resulted in data showing all the operations underway in the county.
The series was cited by county staff as a resource when it was included in a staff report to the Board of Supervisors with the comment that it provided a good comprehensive overview of the status of cannabis in the county as the board developed their ordinances. The series also received first-place recognition from the California News Publishers Association in April for in-depth reporting, and in the category of enterprise news story or series.
The Times' contest entry site with links to all 30 articles is available at bit.ly/805GreenRush.
Judges were Kathleen Carroll, board chair of the Committee to Protect Journalists and former executive editor of the Associated Press; Richard Cole, dean emeritus of the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Joe Conason, editor-in-chief of The National Memo; Suki Dardarian, senior managing editor and vice president at the Minneapolis Star Tribune; Richard Green, editor of Courier Journal in Louisville, Kentucky, and midwest regional editor of the USA TODAY Network; and attorney, art historian and author Amy Herman.
Other Lee President’s Award winners this year in the category of "excellence in news" were:
- The Arizona Daily Star for “Fixing Arizona’s Foster Care Crisis” a project aimed at finding better ways to keep families together and help troubled parents learn to better care for their children.
- The Lincoln Journal Star for coverage of the state’s first execution in more than two decades.
- The Montana Standard in Butte, Montana, for an investigation of the Montana supervisor of the federal Food Safety & Inspection Service, a branch of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
- The St. Louis Post-Dispatch for coverage of the trial of a police officer charged with first degree murder.
- The Wisconsin State Journal for its exploration of Madison's famed Yahara chain of lakes.