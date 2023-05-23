The Santa Maria Times has received first-place awards for writing and page design in the 2022 California Journalism Awards print contest, and third-place General Excellence recognition in the digital competition for its website santamariatimes.com.
The print awards, announced by the California News Publishers Association, were given in the 15,000 and under circulation category, and the digital competition in the category of 100,000 and under monthly unique visitors. The 2022 contest saw 3,123 entries from across the state in the print, digital and campus categories overall, up from last year’s total of 2,841.
Judges described the Times' website, santamariatimes.com, as "a wonderful example of a local news site offering readers a wide variety of content, perspectives and pieces of culture."
The website is managed by Times' Digital Media Specialist Jason Anderson.
Managing Editor Marga K. Cooley received first place in the print writing category for a story capturing her journey to Everest Base Camp in Nepal during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Adrienne Yracheta received first place inside page design for her layout of the travel package.
"A compelling topic doesn't have to birth a compelling story. This was the most literary entrant of the field and stood out not only for its length, but for its impressive nearly complete lack of reliance on quotes. Marga writes to all the senses, deftly bringing readers along for a lifetime adventure," the judge wrote in commenting on the piece.
Judges also liked the integration of the lead image with the headline, and use of color in the layout.
Santa Maria California News Media Inc. also publishes the Lompoc Record, Santa Ynez Valley News, the Hanford Sentinel, Porterville Recorder, the Antelope Valley Press and other papers throughout central and southern California.