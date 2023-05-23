Diamonds & Gold: The road to Everest Base Camp
The Santa Maria Times has received first-place awards for writing and page design in the 2022 California Journalism Awards print contest, and third-place General Excellence recognition in the digital competition for its website santamariatimes.com.

The print awards, announced by the California News Publishers Association, were given in the 15,000 and under circulation category, and the digital competition in the category of 100,000 and under monthly unique visitors.  The 2022 contest saw 3,123 entries from across the state in the print, digital and campus categories overall, up from last year’s total of 2,841. 

Judges described the Times' website, santamariatimes.com, as "a wonderful example of a local news site offering readers a wide variety of content, perspectives and pieces of culture."

