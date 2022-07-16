Vitalant
Community members come to Vitalant’s mobile clinic to donate blood at Vandenberg Space Force Base in August 2021. The Vitalant bloodmobile will visit the Santa Maria Times on Tuesday for a community blood drive.

The Santa Maria Times will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, in the Santa Maria Times parking lot, 3200 Skyway Drive, in Santa Maria.

And while you're here, meet one of the adoptable dogs from Santa Barbara Humane who is looking for a new forever home.

The Vitalant bloodmobile will be parked in the lot to the east of the building, but visible from surrounding streets.

To make an appointment, visit www.vitalant.org to sign up for a time slot, or call 805-542-8500.
 
Donors are urged to eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water prior to their appointment. A photo ID is required, as are masks for all donors, staff, volunteers and guests.

While donation of all blood types is encouraged, donors with Type O-negative are especially needed, because Type O-negative red blood cells can be transfused to anyone. They are often used when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type, making a well-stocked blood bank vital.

For questions, contact Managing Editor Marga Cooley at 805-739-2143.

