The Santa Maria Times and its sister publication the Lompoc Record took first place in two categories, second place in two categories and brought home 10 awards overall in the California News Publishers Association 2018 journalism awards contest.
The Santa Maria Times won fourth place General Excellence, the top award in the contest because it takes into account every facet of the publication.
The winners of CNPA's annual journalism contest were announced Saturday at the association's statewide meeting in Long Beach.
Reporter Willis Jacobson won first place for his three-part series "Trying to survive: Lompoc homeless struggle with riverbed cleanup," examining the cleanup of homeless camps in the Santa Ynez Valley riverbed.
Jacobson also received second place for his feature story "Battling the opioid epidemic: Countywide 'Syringe Exchange Program' raises concerns."
Reporter Mathew Burciaga won first place for his breaking news coverage of the historic Insight launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base, and received fifth place in agricultural reporting for "A marked decline: Chlorpyrifos use down in Santa Barbara County."
Freelance Videographer Sergio Ruiz won second place in the category of video journalism-news for his video "'NeuroBoxing' designed to help fight off effects of Parkinson's disease."
LCCN photographer and assistant managing editor Len Wood received fourth place for his feature photo "The magic of bubbles," and Deborah Hile, Lee Enterprises designer, received fourth place front page layout and design, for her work on the Insight launch.
Reporter Gina Kim received third place for coverage of business news "Shoplifters taking toll on local economy after Prop. 47," and fourth place for coverage of youth and education, "Santa Barbara County taking steps to reduce juvenile incarceration."
Lee Central Coast Newspapers includes the Times, the biweekly Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News, and the weekly Space Country Times.
The Santa Maria Times was honored in the 15,000-and-under daily circulation category, and the Lompoc Record in the 4,301 to 11,000 weekly division.
Judges from California and out of state compare entries from newspapers of similar size statewide against one another to determine the best in each circulation category.