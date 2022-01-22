The city of Santa Maria will host weekly pop-up activities during the month of February at the Newlove Community Building and Edwards Community Center for teens in grades 7 to 12.
Pop Up at Newlove programming will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursdays, beginning with a cornhole competition on Feb. 3, a water bottle rocket experiment on Feb. 10, planter pot painting on Feb. 17 and a canvas painting activity on Feb. 24.
Pop-ups at Edwards Community Center, known as Pop Up on Panther Drive, will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, beginning Jan. 25 and lasting until Feb. 22. Teens can access open gym basketball, art supplies, games, and a supervised lounge area for socializing and studying.
No preregistration is required to participate in any of the weekly activities.
The programming is hosted by the Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety, which provides safe, healthy programming in partnership with the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department to divert teens from involvement in criminal activity.
Edwards Community Center is located at 809 Panther Drive, and the Newlove Community Building is located at 1619 S. Thornburg St.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.