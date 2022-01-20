The Santa Maria Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety is hosting a free night of neon bowling at Rancho Bowl for teens in grades 7 to 12 on Friday, Jan. 28.
The event takes place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., with participants scheduled to meet at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center before being transported to Rancho Bowl.
Preregistration is required for the free event online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register, and space is limited.
The Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety provides safe, healthy recreational programming in partnership with the Recreation and Parks Department to divert teens from involvement in criminal activity.
The Abel Maldonando Community Youth Center is located at 600 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.