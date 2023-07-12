Summer can be a time of distraction for all teens, and the gains made at school during the fall, winter and spring can be ebbed at by the long summer afternoons  without instruction and breezy evenings without homework. 

But at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, Santa Maria teens from grades 7 through 12 are able to receive free tutoring through a program coordinated by the People for Leisure and Youth, Inc. in partnership with the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.

The program provide additional assistance to students enrolled in summer school or wishing to enhance their education before classes resume. Sessions are currently scheduled to run on weekdays from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and is funded by the Santa Barbara Foundation.

