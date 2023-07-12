Summer can be a time of distraction for all teens, and the gains made at school during the fall, winter and spring can be ebbed at by the long summer afternoons without instruction and breezy evenings without homework.
The program provide additional assistance to students enrolled in summer school or wishing to enhance their education before classes resume. Sessions are currently scheduled to run on weekdays from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and is funded by the Santa Barbara Foundation.
Also for teens, starting this month are a series of free training courses in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), emergency bleed stoppage, first aid, and more produced in partnership with the Santa Maria Community Emergency Response Team.
This eight-day program will occur from Monday, July 24th to Friday, July 28th, and Tuesday, August 1st to Thursday, August 3rd at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center.
Each training will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
The program, funded by the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, is designed to prepare teens for disaster preparedness and emergency response. Participants will be invited to form a Teen CERT club, where they will continue to enhance their CERT education through bi-weekly activities and training.
The Teen CERT program is recommended for teens interested in careers related to disaster management, emergency response, healthcare, public safety, and social services.
Its workshops may include graphic visual materials depicting emergency scenarios, including injuries. The realistic approach is to prepare teens for real-life emergencies. Parental evaluation of their children’s readiness and sensitivity to such content is suggested before registering at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.
The Youth Center is a safe and supervised setting where teens engage in recreational activities. Its amenities include a game room, an art studio, basketball courts, computer lab, fitness center, and more; while it also serves as the hub for many popular programs, including Girls Self Defense, Teen Treks, Teen Trails and other outdoor activities.
The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center is located at 600 South McClelland Street in Santa Maria. Questions about this program, or other programs at the Youth Center should be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.