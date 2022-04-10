Santa Maria teenagers are eligible for three free coastal excursions during Santa Maria's spring break.
Thanks to a partnership between the Santa Maria Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety and the California Coastal Conservancy's Explore the Coast grant program, students in grades 7 through 12 are able to attend free regional coastal experiences.
The treks will include surfing lessons at Pismo Beach from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 18; a hike at Point Sal from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on April 22; and the Morro Bay Kite Festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 23.
All costs of the excursions are free, and transportation will be provided from the Abel Maldonado Community Center, 600 S. McClelland St. Registration is required and can be completed at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register. Space is limited.
The mission of the Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety is to prevent violence through safe and healthy programming. In partnership with the Recreation and Parks Department, resources and programs are offered to youth to deter their involvement in crime, gangs and drug use. The Explore the Coast grant program seeks to provide coastal experiences for people and communities who face challenges to accessing or enjoying the coast.
Questions about the excursions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.