Santa Maria teens gathered at Paul Nelson Aquatic Center on Saturday evening to enjoy the end of summer break before the beginning of the new school year this week.

The free Back to School Pool Bash, open to teens in grades 7 to 12, was organized by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department in partnership with the Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety

Along with enjoying swimming, floating and pool volleyball, attendees were treated to cotton candy, popcorn and music provided by a DJ. 

The Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety seeks to prevent local youth involvement in drug, crime and gang activity by offering safe and healthy opportunities and activities. 

Visit cityofsantamaria.org/recreation to learn about upcoming activities offered by the Recreation and Parks Department.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you