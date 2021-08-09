Santa Maria teens gathered at Paul Nelson Aquatic Center on Saturday evening to enjoy the end of summer break before the beginning of the new school year this week.
Along with enjoying swimming, floating and pool volleyball, attendees were treated to cotton candy, popcorn and music provided by a DJ.
The Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety seeks to prevent local youth involvement in drug, crime and gang activity by offering safe and healthy opportunities and activities.
Photos: Paul Nelson Aquatic Center hosts Back to School Pool Bash
080721-smt-news-teen-pool-party-002
Updated
080721-smt-news-teen-pool-party-001
Updated
080721-smt-news-teen-pool-party-003
Updated
080721-smt-news-teen-pool-party-004
Updated
080721-smt-news-teen-pool-party-002
Updated
080721-smt-news-teen-pool-party-006
Updated