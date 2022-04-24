Penelope Wasylychyn is an eighth-grade student in Santa Maria, where she lives with her parents and her little sister. Penelope enjoys reading, softball and camping. She has multiple dogs and cats, as well as a dwarf hamster.
Penelope started writing during the COVID-19 pandemic, and found her love of writing from her fifth-grade teacher, who was also an author. Penelope enjoys fan fiction and even writes her own fan fiction.
In the book, two sisters fight for their lives against a slew of disasters while searching for their parents.
They go against the very science that we have known, near death situations and suspense. Will these two sisters survive the disasters? Will they ever find their parents? Will the world ever be the same again?
"The Horrendous Disaster" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9 (eBook $5). For more information or to order the book, visit rosedogbookstore.com/the-horrendous-disaster.