Santa Maria Fire Department is accepting applications for permits to sell so-called safe-and-sane fireworks at booths during the 2021 fireworks season, a department spokesman said.
Applications will be accepted from nonprofit organizations that have their principal and primary meeting place in the city of Santa Maria, including the township of Orcutt; have been established for a minimum of two years; and have a minimum membership of 15.
A limited number of permits are available, and nonprofit organizations that were permitted to sell fireworks in 2020 will have first priority, the spokesman said.
Remaining permits will be issued to not previously permitted nonprofit organizations that submit a complete application and associated supporting documentation.
However, if the number of applications exceed the number of permits available, permits will be issued in the order the applications were received, the spokesman said.
Application forms are available on the city website at www.cityofsantamaria.org/fireworks.
Applications will not be accepted via e-mail. Hard copies must be received by Fire Department Administration, 314 W. Cook St., Suite 8, by 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.
Applications that are incomplete or received after March 31 will not be processed, the spokesman said.
Fire Administration office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and visitors must wear a face covering to enter the office.
For more information, call Fire Administration at 805-925-0951, ext. 2255.