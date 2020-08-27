Santa Maria suffrage group celebrates 100 years of voting with car caravan

The Santa Maria Women’s Suffrage Centennial Celebration Collaborative held a car cruise Wednesday evening in celebration of the 100-year anniversary of the 19th Amendment and in recognition of the work that remains to ensure voting rights for all.

The group, made up of women from various community organizations and formed last year specifically to celebrate the centennial, met at the Minerva Club on West Boone Street for the event.

Prior to the departure of the car caravan, speakers shared about the fight for the right to vote and the importance of voting today. Organizers arrived in flowing white dresses, commemorative of the 1920's fashion often associated with the suffragette movement.

Others in decorated cars honked their horns in lively celebration as speakers shared their messages.

Hilda Zacarias, a former Santa Maria city councilwoman and current Hancock College trustee, highlighted the fact that Black people and people of color were left out of the voting process for years after the amendment was adopted.

Despite being a celebrated milestone, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, ratified on Aug. 18, 1920, is heavily criticized for excluding women of color, who played a major role in the fight leading up to its passage.

"Sadly, that only guaranteed the right for [one] group of women. Women of color had to wait until the '40s, until the '50s, the '60s. Now, women and other people of color are pushed out of the process by having voting processes that don’t include everyone," Zacarias said.