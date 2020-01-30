Santa Maria Substance Abuse Treatment Court graduates 22 during emotional ceremony

In Santa Barbara County, the collaboration is between such branches of county government as Superior Court, Probation Department, Department of Behavioral Wellness and Sheriff’s Office as well as the University of California and community-based organizations.

+4 Five graduate clean, sober from Santa Maria's Substance Abuse Treatment Court Rosa Lopez was one of five graduates who successfully passed the Substance Abuse Treatment Court Program honored at the 72nd graduation ceremony. “Today is a day of forgiveness, today is a day of caring, today is a day of bonding and today is a day of letting go,” Lopez said.

Individuals enrolled in the programs receive between six and 12 months of treatment, probation, supervision and court reviews. Successful completion could mean dismissal of charges and/or early termination of probation.

Even after clients complete treatment, Ornelas added, many struggle to find housing and other services.

“It was a big day for not only the graduates but for people like myself,” said Ornelas, who has worked with the Public Defender’s Office for the last 18 months.

It’s her third ceremony and the first one in which the Substance Abuse Treatment and Proposition 36 courts were combined, she said, which meant a higher graduation turnout.

During the ceremony, Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Kay Kuns called each graduate one by one, giving them a completion certificate and a hug.

“The best day of your life is when you decide to own it,” Kuns said. “In my mind, success is likely where you’re at and likely where it’s taking you.”

