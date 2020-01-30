Santa Maria Substance Abuse Treatment Court graduates 22 during emotional ceremony

Twenty-two men and women were honored Tuesday for their successful completion of Substance Abuse Treatment Court during an emotional graduation ceremony at the Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Community Center.
The ceremony marked the 73rd and 52nd commencements of the Santa Maria Substance Abuse Treatment Court and Proposition 36 Court programs, respectively, and included the newly implemented Solutions Track Court Calendar.
The track helps graduates find a place to live, according to Clarissa Ornelas, an AmeriCorps member who works with the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office as a case and housing coordinator.
Ten of the 22 individuals who graduated on Tuesday were a part of the Solutions Track, Ornelas said, and all received housing.
The treatment programs, which are voluntary, are a part of California’s collaborative courts and are designed for individuals to receive help with mental health and addiction problems after they are caught up in the criminal justice system.
In Santa Barbara County, the collaboration is between such branches of county government as Superior Court, Probation Department, Department of Behavioral Wellness and Sheriff’s Office as well as the University of California and community-based organizations.
Rosa Lopez was one of five graduates who successfully passed the Substance Abuse Treatment Court Program honored at the 72nd graduation ceremony. “Today is a day of forgiveness, today is a day of caring, today is a day of bonding and today is a day of letting go,” Lopez said.
Individuals enrolled in the programs receive between six and 12 months of treatment, probation, supervision and court reviews. Successful completion could mean dismissal of charges and/or early termination of probation.
Even after clients complete treatment, Ornelas added, many struggle to find housing and other services.
“It was a big day for not only the graduates but for people like myself,” said Ornelas, who has worked with the Public Defender’s Office for the last 18 months.
It’s her third ceremony and the first one in which the Substance Abuse Treatment and Proposition 36 courts were combined, she said, which meant a higher graduation turnout.
During the ceremony, Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Kay Kuns called each graduate one by one, giving them a completion certificate and a hug.
“The best day of your life is when you decide to own it,” Kuns said. “In my mind, success is likely where you’re at and likely where it’s taking you.”
Friends and family of the graduates also turned out for the ceremony, filling the room with applause.
One of the graduates, 31-year-old Akilah Hunter, a San Fernando Valley native, gave a short speech in which she described her previous condition as “homeless and running amok.”
Hunter was ultimately arrested by police and given two options: jail or six months of treatment.
She entered treatment court Jan. 14, 2019, and emerged a new person one year later. Now, she’s a student at Hancock College.
Hunter said the worst part of treatment wasn’t dropping the drug habit, but something else instead.
“Dropping old friends,” she said. “It was the crowd and everything that came along with it.”
Another graduate, 27-year-old Andrew Borunda of Santa Maria, struggled with drug abuse and homelessness until he began a “life-changing” path to recovery.
He started intense outpatient treatment Aug. 1 at Coast Valley Treatment Center in Santa Maria. There were only three outcomes for Borunda had he not done so.
“Jails, institutions or death,” he said.
Now, he is holding down a job at Albertsons, which allows him to take care of two young children.
His mother, Jeannie, attended the ceremony with him.
“It’s a big accomplishment,” she said. “He was willing to make the choice, and he did it. I’m proud of him.”