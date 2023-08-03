More than 60 incoming Santa Maria Joint Union High School District freshmen spent rocketed into high school this week.
The students, who will soon attend Santa Maria Righetti and Pioneer Valley high schools explored the wonders of science by building and launching rockets near the Pioneer Valley High baseball fields as part of the "Rocketing into High School program" that is staffed by science teachers and is designed to get students interested in science as they begin high school.
“I thought it was a cool experience,’’ said Santa Maria freshman-to-be Julian Burgos. “I want to become an engineer, so this was perfect for me. The best part was constructing my rocket.’’