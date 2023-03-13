Students participate at the Santa Maria-Bonita School District Robotics Program VEX IQ competition Saturday. Students work together with their various opponents over multiple rounds with the goal of scoring the most points.
Students participate at the Santa Maria-Bonita School District Robotics Program VEX IQ competition Saturday. Students work together with their various opponents over multiple rounds with the goal of scoring the most points.
The growing Santa Maria-Bonita School District Robotics program held its first VEX IQ Competition on Saturday at Bill Libbon Elementary.
The competition was a "friendship tournament" to allow students to experience the competition format in a teamwork style ahead of an actual competition scheduled for May. The Delta High School VEX Robotics program helped the SMBSD students, with the high school students serving as referees and assisting with the programs necessary to run the event. Delta students have been supporting SMBSD students and teachers in recent weeks. Delta students competed at the state tournament held at Cal Poly earlier this month.
This competition was unique as it featured a collaborative model, where students work together with their various opponents over multiple rounds with the goal of scoring the most points together. As students go through these rounds, the robots with the highest scores will rise to the top of the ranking, demonstrating that it takes a skilled team build and collaboration to win.
The tournament featured students from Battles, Fairlawn, Jimenez, Liberty, Libbon and Ontiveros schools. Students will take what they learned from this tournament to redesign robots and refine their skills to improve and prepare for the official competition later this spring.
Local students participate in Robotics VEX IQ Competition in Santa Maria | Photos