Three Central Coast students are the recipients of scholarships from the 2023 Better Together STEM Scholarship Program.

The scholarships are among 60 funded by the PG&E Corporation Foundation totaling $350,000 for students pursuing higher education in California

The scholarship total is an increase of $100,000 from 2022 and includes 20 scholarships of $10,000, 20 scholarships of $5,000, and 20 scholarships of $2,500 each. The $5,000 scholarships are new this year.

