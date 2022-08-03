Santa Maria drivers may face temporary delays on various streets due to the city's arterial dig out and overlay project beginning Monday and continuing through October.
The project is a substantial roadway treatment that is designed to repair distressed roadway sections with an overlay of new asphalt over the remaining section of roadway, according to a city spokesman. The overlay treatment is expected to last just over 10 years.
Work will include the installation of new streetlight conduit; repair of failed asphalt areas; removal of existing traffic striping; grinding of the edges of the existing pavement; placement of hot mix asphalt overlay; and reestablishment of traffic striping.
The city is contracting with Cal Portland Construction to complete the almost $3.6 million project funded by Measure A and gas tax funds.
The streets included in the project are as follows:
- Alvin Avenue, College Drive to Bradley Road
- Battles Road, Miller Street to College Drive
- College Drive, Stowell Road to Enos Drive
- Depot Street, Stowell Road to Morrison Avenue
- Depot Street, Boone Street to Cook Street
- Skyway Drive, Betteravia Road to Orcutt Expressway
- Stowell Road, Black Road to Hanson Way
- Stowell Road, Depot Street to Broadway (Highway 135)
- East Orange Street, College Drive to Concepcion Avenue
The first phase will begin Monday on College Drive from Stowell Road to Enos Drive and will involve streetlight conduit installation.
The following week — Monday, Aug. 15 — CalPortland will commence work on Skway Drive with utility adjustments and asphalt dig outs.
The contractor will post construction notices to residents and businesses along affected streets with the dates when parking and access to the streets will be prohibited.
Drivers may experience delays during construction and are encouraged to use alternate routes whenever possible.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Works, Engineering Division at 805-925-0951, ext. 2225.