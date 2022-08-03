Santa Maria drivers may face temporary delays on various streets due to the city's arterial dig out and overlay project beginning Monday and continuing through October. 

The project is a substantial roadway treatment that is designed to repair distressed roadway sections with an overlay of new asphalt over the remaining section of roadway, according to a city spokesman. The overlay treatment is expected to last just over 10 years. 

Work will include the installation of new streetlight conduit; repair of failed asphalt areas; removal of existing traffic striping; grinding of the edges of the existing pavement; placement of hot mix asphalt overlay; and reestablishment of traffic striping. 

