Santa Maria is warning drivers they could encounter temporary, short delays on various streets as the city’s annual street maintenance surface sealing project gets underway next Monday.

The work, which will continue through mid-October, will also result in temporary parking restrictions in the construction zones, and vehicles left parked in those areas will be towed away, a city spokesman said.

Highly traveled streets that will be affected include Stowell Road, Skyway Drive and Depot Street, although work will take place on residential streets north of Donovan Road between Blosser Road and Railroad Avenue as well as those south of Main Street between Russell Avenue and Blosser Road.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0