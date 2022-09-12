Santa Maria is warning drivers they could encounter temporary, short delays on various streets as the city’s annual street maintenance surface sealing project gets underway next Monday.
The work, which will continue through mid-October, will also result in temporary parking restrictions in the construction zones, and vehicles left parked in those areas will be towed away, a city spokesman said.
Highly traveled streets that will be affected include Stowell Road, Skyway Drive and Depot Street, although work will take place on residential streets north of Donovan Road between Blosser Road and Railroad Avenue as well as those south of Main Street between Russell Avenue and Blosser Road.
Several other smaller streets also will be resurfaced, said Mark van de Kamp, city public information manager.
He said construction will move quickly from street to street
Work will involve removing existing traffic striping, applying both a chip seal and a tire rubber modified surface seal, then repainting traffic striping.
About 600,000 square yards of surface seal, equivalent to about 25 centerline miles, will be applied, van de Kamp said.
American Pavement Systems was awarded the contract for the $2.4 million project
Van de Kamp explained that chip seal is a thin-layer road treatment consisting of asphalt oil covered by small chipped rock that protects and extends the life of pavement.
Within two to three days of the chip seal application, a sprayed-on coat of tire rubber modified surface seal is applied.
Streets are opened to traffic immediately after chip sealing, but traffic must be kept off streets for four to five hours, depending upon weather conditions, after the tire rubber modified surface seal is applied to allow the material to cure.
Driving on the treated roadway surface before the contractor opens the roadway to traffic can result in damage to the surface treatment as well as a vehicle, van de Kamp said, but once the material has cured, American Pavement Systems will open the roadway to traffic.
He said the contractor will post notices on residents’ doors and along streets with the dates and times when parking and access to streets will be prohibited.
Vehicles parked in active construction areas will be towed away at the owners’ expense.
City staff encourages motorists to obey all temporary construction signs and reduce driving speeds in construction areas.
Because drivers may experience delays during construction, the staff is advising drivers to use alternate routes whenever possible.