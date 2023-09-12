Repairs on various city streets in Santa Maria could lead to temporary delays for drivers for the remainder of the year. The first phase of work will begin this Monday, Sept. 18 on Suey Road from Main Street to Donovan Road and on East Main Street from Palisade Drive to North Suey Road.
The City’s Pavement Repairs Project will start next week and continue through the end of January 2024. Drivers are advised to make extra time for delays and to use alternate routes when possible.
The project will include the removal and replacement of old and failed asphalt paving, removal of existing traffic striping, grinding of the edges of the existing pavement, the placement of hot mix asphalt overlay, then re-establishment of traffic striping.
According to a release from the City of Santa Maria, the streets that are part of the project include:
- Suey Road from Main Street to Donovan Road
- Main Street from Palisade Drive to North Suey Road
- Betteravia Road from ‘A’ Street to City Limit near Highway 101
- Intersection of Cook Street and McClelland Street
- Jones Street from College Drive to Concepcion Avenue
- Bradley Road from E. Main Street to Columbia Drive
- Depot Street from Fesler Street to Main Street
- Railroad Avenue from Donovan Road to Fesler Street
- Blosser Road From Donovan Road to Betteravia Road
- Carlotti Drive from Noble Way to Donovan Road
The work starting next week will consist of asphalt dig-outs along Suey Road and full removal and replace of the asphalt on this section of Main Street. This work on Suey Road and Main Street will take approximately two weeks, with subsequent street repair phases taking place through January.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
The contractor will post construction notices to residents and businesses along affected streets with the dates, when parking and access to streets will be prohibited.
As one of its Smart City, Safe City programs, the Department of Public Works diligently tracks the Pavement Condition Index (PCI) to assess the condition of streets. Based on available funds, including tax revenue from gas purchases, staff conducts annual assessments and develops road projects.
The City is contracting V. Lopez Jr & Sons, Inc. to perform this $4 million project funded by Measure A, Gas Tax, and SB-1 Gas Tax dollars.
Drivers are reminded to obey all temporary construction signs and asked to reduce driving speeds in construction areas.