Slurry seal repair covers part of Hidden Pines Way in Santa Maria in this file photo. Continued street repair work in Santa Maria is planned to begin next week, and continue through January of 2024. 

 Len Wood, Staff

Repairs on various city streets in Santa Maria could lead to temporary delays for drivers for the remainder of the year. The first phase of work will begin this Monday, Sept. 18 on Suey Road from Main Street to Donovan Road and on East Main Street from Palisade Drive to North Suey Road.

The City’s Pavement Repairs Project will start next week and continue through the end of January 2024. Drivers are advised to make extra time for delays and to use alternate routes when possible. 

The project will include the removal and replacement of old and failed asphalt paving, removal of existing traffic striping, grinding of the edges of the existing pavement, the placement of hot mix asphalt overlay, then re-establishment of traffic striping.

