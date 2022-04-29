Friday marked the first day of the 33rd annual Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival, drawing hundreds to the Fairpark for food, fun, games and more.
The festival, running from noon to 10 p.m. through Sunday, has returned this year with a more traditional format after closing for COVID-19 in 2020 and being offered as a drive-through event in 2021.
Unlike some of the years prior to COVID, everything will be outdoors this year, with no vendors or strawberries indoors.
The theme Friday was Senior Day, with those of retirement age getting in for free. Saturday is $2 Kids Day and Sunday is Fiesta Day, featuring a rodeo and concert for an additional fee.
"We've been coming here for 25 years. It's a good time," said Rene Thompson of Nipomo. "They let us in free cause it's Senior Day. I'm not sure if that's a compliment, but I'm looking forward to playing games later."
This year's Strawberry Festival features carnival rides like a slide, merry-go-round and more, games like ring toss, and fried food stands at every corner. Food vendors from around the area made the trip for the full return of the annual festival.
"We've been here since 2016, I think, and it's really great to be back out here. It's a great time for the community," said Austin Kraft of Orcutt-based Crave Mini-Donuts. "Strawberries are a large part of who we are around here, and it's wonderful to be at the festival with everyone."
Crave is one of several food stands offering one-time strawberry based flavors, whether it be strawberry-glazed donuts or strawberry margaritas.
Traditionally, the strawberry taste test takes place inside the convention center, although it will be outside this year after being modified as a drive-through event in 2021. Visitors can sample berries donated from local growers that include Main Street Produce and Darensberries.
"I think it's important to the community to be back out here. It's wonderful to be outside with the weather the way it is," said Nancy Machut of the Santa Maria chapter of the Calfornia Women For Agriculture, who helps put on the taste tests. "It's great to be back out. We've been doing this at least 25 years. We're grateful to everyone who donated fruit."
Besides food, rides and games, the weekendlong event features live music, strawberry eating contests and a small rodeo on Sunday.
"It's a great time. It's bigger than I expected," said Emma Smith, who described herself as somewhat local. "The weather's great. I think I'll have a lot of fun."
On Sunday, performers will include Ballet Folklorico De La Costa at noon, Violin on Fire at 4:30 p.m. and 9 pm., and the Street Drum Corps at 6 p.m.
Tickets for ages 12 and up are $14; seniors and kids are $12; and those under the age of 5 are free. Parking at the event is $10.
For more information about the Strawberry Festival, visit www.santamariafairpark.com.