The only skatepark in town has reopened and locals have grabbed their wheels and spent the week dropping in.
The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department completed a renovation project and reopened the Fletcher Park Skate Park located at 2200 S. College Dr. in Santa Maria on Nov. 19. The skatepark is open during daylight hours and until 10 p.m.
The skatepark has been closed for almost one year while city officials worked with the American Ramp Company to redesign and upgrade the popular outdoor recreation space.
“I'm not a big skater, I like to skate every once in a while, but I've always come to this skatepark,” said local skater Christopher Nath. “I was really sad when it closed, but now that it's open, I’m going to be back. It’s nice to see all these people, a bunch more people then what I used to see. It's really awesome people coming together as a community."
The reopening coincided with the Thanksgiving school vacation allowing local students to enjoy it.
“It feels great to have the skatepark be reopened, now we can actually have fun,” Fernando Gutierrez said.
The skate park renovation cost $210,000, with most of the funding allocated for popular skater amenities that include a new quarter pipe, skate bench, grind rail, grind box, and a "hubba" ledge.
“They opened it just in time,” said Daniel Gonzales, who was skating at the park this week. “Now I have no excuses for not being able to skate better. The new things they added are cool and allow us to do more tricks."
New lighting and fencing were also installed to allow extended use hours and to make it safe and convenient for parents to supervise younger children. Protective equipment, including helmets, are required while in the skatepark.
Some teens are against the protective equipment rule and believe wearing gear at the park should be a choice.
“It’s nice to have the park, but I feel like we should be allowed to not wear helmets and not get fined $60 dollars for not wearing one," Bo Kerns said. “They kicked all of us out earlier for not wearing any."
Some states, like California, have established state-wide codes requiring helmet use at all public skateboarding facilities. While seemingly a majority of California towns don't strictly enforce the helmet rules, the requirement is nonetheless mandated by state law.
The skatepark is still a new hot spot in town, locals can be seen performing the basics moves to professional level tricks.
Skateboarding has become a mainstream recreational activity and is now officially an Olympic sport. Skateboarding made its debut appearance at the 2020 Summer Olympics in 2021 in Tokyo. It has also been provisionally approved by the International Olympic Committee for inclusion at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
Questions about the park may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department, (805) 925-0951, ext. 2260.
Photos: Santa Maria Skate Park reopened Saturday at Fletcher Park
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.