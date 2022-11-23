The only skatepark in town has reopened and locals have grabbed their wheels and spent the week dropping in.

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department completed a renovation project and reopened the Fletcher Park Skate Park located at 2200 S. College Dr. in Santa Maria on Nov. 19. The skatepark is open during daylight hours and until 10 p.m.

The skatepark has been closed for almost one year while city officials worked with the American Ramp Company to redesign and upgrade the popular outdoor recreation space.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

