Santa Maria skate park to reopen with new rules following wood chip removal

After filling the Santa Maria skate park with wood chips in May to deter skaters from breaking into the closed space, the Recreation and Parks Department will reopen the park as soon as next week with new regulations and monitoring.
Recreation and Parks Department Director Alex Posada did not provide a specific opening date but said there are plans to remove the wood chips, which cover the concrete, ramps and boxes.
"We are moving toward a reopening of the skate park in the next week or so, with some new use rules in keeping with the county health orders," he said.
Although the skate park, located in the Crossroads Center area, was closed on April 2 due to coronavirus concerns, city staff said residents continued to enter the park and skate, with some cutting the fencing and leaving graffiti on the concrete.
Once reopened, the park will be open from noon to 8 p.m. daily and closed to the public at all other times, Posada said. To enforce social distancing, he said, the department is considering limiting the number of people on the ramps to five at at a time, with a waiting area outside the fence for others.
The park also will be monitored by a Recreation and Parks staff member while open to ensure rules are being followed, he added.
When asked about the cost of filling the skate park with wood chips, Posada said the chips were already owned by the city.
"The cost for the wood chips used at the skate park was limited to the labor to place them, since those chip were purchased for other landscape projects around the city and were diverted to the skate park," he said. "Staff will be collecting these chips and these chips will be placed in our landscaped areas around the city."
The skate park is located at 2200 S. College Drive.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
In this Series
June 25 recap: Santa Maria news you may have missed today
-
Updated
Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast reopens doors at Railroad Club site in Santa Maria
-
Updated
From the Vault: Former Santa Maria High football and baseball standout James Steels
-
Updated
LA man accused of sex crimes with Buellton yearbook salesman
- 11 updates
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.