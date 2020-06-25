You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Santa Maria skate park to reopen with new rules following wood chip removal

Santa Maria skate park to reopen with new rules following wood chip removal

From the June 25 recap: Santa Maria news you may have missed today series
{{featured_button_text}}

After filling the Santa Maria skate park with wood chips in May to deter skaters from breaking into the closed space, the Recreation and Parks Department will reopen the park as soon as next week with new regulations and monitoring.

Recreation and Parks Department Director Alex Posada did not provide a specific opening date but said there are plans to remove the wood chips, which cover the concrete, ramps and boxes. 

"We are moving toward a reopening of the skate park in the next week or so, with some new use rules in keeping with the county health orders," he said. 

Although the skate park, located in the Crossroads Center area, was closed on April 2 due to coronavirus concerns, city staff said residents continued to enter the park and skate, with some cutting the fencing and leaving graffiti on the concrete.

Once reopened, the park will be open from noon to 8 p.m. daily and closed to the public at all other times, Posada said. To enforce social distancing, he said, the department is considering limiting the number of people on the ramps to five at at a time, with a waiting area outside the fence for others.  

The park also will be monitored by a Recreation and Parks staff member while open to ensure rules are being followed, he added. 

When asked about the cost of filling the skate park with wood chips, Posada said the chips were already owned by the city. 

"The cost for the wood chips used at the skate park was limited to the labor to place them, since those chip were purchased for other landscape projects around the city and were diverted to the skate park," he said. "Staff will be collecting these chips and these chips will be placed in our landscaped areas around the city."

The skate park is located at 2200 S. College Drive.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate, 24, found unresponsive, dies at Lompoc prison
Local News

Inmate, 24, found unresponsive, dies at Lompoc prison

  • Updated

Mamoudou Kaba, 24, was found unresponsive around 10:30 a.m. in the U.S. Penitentiary unit, according to prison officials. Responding staff reportedly initiated life-saving measures, and EMS medics arrived and continued providing care before Kaba was ultimately pronounced dead by EMS personnel.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News