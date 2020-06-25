Santa Maria skate park to reopen with new rules following wood chip removal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After filling the Santa Maria skate park with wood chips in May to deter skaters from breaking into the closed space, the Recreation and Parks Department will reopen the park as soon as next week with new regulations and monitoring.

Recreation and Parks Department Director Alex Posada did not provide a specific opening date but said there are plans to remove the wood chips, which cover the concrete, ramps and boxes.

"We are moving toward a reopening of the skate park in the next week or so, with some new use rules in keeping with the county health orders," he said.

Although the skate park, located in the Crossroads Center area, was closed on April 2 due to coronavirus concerns, city staff said residents continued to enter the park and skate, with some cutting the fencing and leaving graffiti on the concrete.

Once reopened, the park will be open from noon to 8 p.m. daily and closed to the public at all other times, Posada said. To enforce social distancing, he said, the department is considering limiting the number of people on the ramps to five at at a time, with a waiting area outside the fence for others.