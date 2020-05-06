Santa Maria skate park filled with wood chips after forced entry, vandalism

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After repeated incidents of forced entry into the now-closed Santa Maria skate park, city officials on Monday covered concrete, ramps and boxes with wood chips to discourage visitors.

The skate park, located in the Crossroads Center area, was closed April 2 over concerns about residents gathering and not practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to Recreation and Parks Department Director Alex Posada.

Despite the closure, residents have continued to forcibly enter and use the skate park, said city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

"There have been several acts of vandalism, [including] cutting fencing to gain access, graffiti on ramps, etc., since the park was closed," van de Kamp said.

Signs noting the closure have been posted by the outdoor skate area, along with metal fencing secured by a locked gate.

However, on Wednesday, the lock had been broken and the fence was damaged in various places, suggesting signs of forced entry into the area.

Word of the wood chips being spread elicited anger on social media, with some individuals stating residents will likely still find a way to enter and use the park.