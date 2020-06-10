Santa Maria sets new record high temperature

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The heat that baked Santa Maria this week set a new record high for June 10 when it hit 91 degrees at 11:30 a.m. at the Santa Maria Public Airport, said John Lindsey, meteorologist at Diablo Canyon Power Plant.

Lindsey said the old record for the date was 88 degrees, set in 1979.

Although the high in Santa Maria on Tuesday was 94 degrees, it didn’t eclipse the old record of 96, Lindsey said.

On Wednesday, the temperature was already in the 70s at around 4 a.m., and by 9:01 a.m. it had hit 81 degrees at the airport, Lindsey said. But the air cooled down quickly when the northeasterly Santa Lucia winds shifted around noon.

“The winds are now out of the northwest and it’s down to 80 degrees,” Lindsey said at 1:30 p.m. “And it will be cooling down the rest of the week.”

He predicted a high of 79 to 80 on Thursday, further dropping to about 74 on Friday.

“We should see the return of the marine layer low clouds and fog,” he added.

Lindsey said the high-pressure ridge responsible for the hot weather will weaken and winds will remain out of the northwest Thursday into Saturday.

The forecast high for Saturday is 73, and for Sunday the high is expected to be 71.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.