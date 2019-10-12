Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will host a community meeting about existing athletic fields from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday at the Westgate Neighborhood Building, 1300 Marsala Ave.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss field availability, assess the reservation process and examine the city’s policy on allocating athletic facilities, a city spokesman said.
Currently, the Recreation and Parks Department operates 18 athletic fields, including 11 ballfields. The popular Hagerman Sports Complex, where amenities include four ballfields, is regularly used for tournaments.
For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.