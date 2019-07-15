A nearly two-year-old lawsuit filed by Santa Maria against landlord Dario Pini over alleged substandard conditions at his properties may soon be resolved with a six-figure settlement and the appointment of a monitor to oversee repairs.
The lawsuit was initially filed in October 2017 after Pini’s properties racked up over 4,000 code violations during inspections by city staff.
The violations resulted from substandard conditions including insect infestations, plumbing leaks, electrical hazards, unpermitted construction, water intrusion and other issues, according to the complaint filed against the Santa Barbara-based landlord who has a number of properties in Santa Maria.
Pini’s Santa Maria properties are comprised of 386 apartment units, 95 boardinghouse units and 30 mobile home and RV spaces.
Deliberations on potential amendments to cannabis business licensing ordinances, which were cut short last week by a loss of electrical power, are scheduled for the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday. Supervisors also plan to hear a report on Community Choice Energy and consider special tax levies for two facilities districts — one for the Orcutt Community Plan and the other for Providence Landing — when they meet at 9 a.m. in Santa Barbara.
The Santa Maria City Council is expected to approve on Tuesday the terms of the settlement, which calls for Pini to pay $336,000 and agree to the appointment of a compliance monitor to oversee rehabilitation at three properties that have been placed under receivership.
The City Council agreed to the terms of the settlement during the closed session portion of the June 18 meeting.
The $336,000 would cover administrative fines, time spent by fire and code compliance officials working on the case and the city’s outside legal bills associated with the lawsuit.
Pini would also have to agree to the appointment of retired Judge Frank Ochoa as a compliance monitor for three years following the completion of the rehabilitation work at properties that are currently under receivership: Vineyard Apartments, Woodhaven Apartments and SM Cottages, a converted motel.
The three properties have been under a supervisory receiver since January 2018.
Ochoa will be tasked with ensuring rehabilitation work is completed at the receivership properties and overseeing Pini’s maintenance of the remaining properties where rehabilitation work has been completed.
Other conditions of the proposed settlement include hiring, also at Pini’s cost, a fee-based management company to assume responsibility for maintenance and repairs at the Vineyard Apartments for a period of three years.
More than a year after the City of Santa Maria filed a lawsuit against Dario Pini over thousands of code violations at the 10 rental propertie…
Notices of pending action the city has recorded on six of Pini’s properties — those already rehabilitated — will be released. Notices will remain on the receivership properties until the buildings’ code compliance cases are closed.
Pini has run into trouble with his buildings in other cities in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.
Earlier this year, according to the Santa Barbara Independent, Pini paid $1.6 million to begin fixing hundreds of violations at properties he owns in Santa Barbara.
In 2017, Pini was fined $10,000 for code violations by Ventura city officials, according to the Ventura County Star.