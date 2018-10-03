Following light and moderate showers in the Santa Maria Valley on Wednesday, the area is forecast to observe a slight warming trend through the weekend.
An eastward-moving, low-pressure system brought rain to the Santa Maria Valley beginning in the early morning hours, said Kaily Delerme, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Oxnard office.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Santa Maria had received 0.35 inches of rain, Delerme said. Lompoc had received 0.73 inches — more than double what Santa Maria received.
Wednesday was the first time the area had seen rain in more than five months. The last time Santa Maria had any precipitation was 0.18 inches on April 19, Delerme said.
Rainfall in the region has lagged behind normal amounts, Delerme said. Since Oct. 1, 2017, Santa Maria has seen a little over 6 inches of rain, compared to the 13.95 inches the city receives during a normal year.
While the rain largely subsided by Wednesday afternoon, there remained a chance of more through Thursday morning.
"There still might be some rain," Delerme said.
Following the low-pressure system, forecast high temperatures in Santa Maria are expected to be 67 on Thursday, 69 on Friday and 71 on Saturday and Sunday. Lows are expected to remain in the mid- to low 50s.
Higher elevation areas of the Santa Maria Valley will see warmer temperatures going into the weekend, Delerme said.
In Lompoc, highs of 70 on Thursday, 71 on Friday, 74 on Saturday and 73 on Sunday are expected, while lows remain in the mid- to high 50s.
The drier weather expected during the next several days is expected to accompany moderate winds, with winds gusts upward of 15 mph possible Thursday and up to 30 mph Friday. Milder winds are expected Saturday and Sunday.