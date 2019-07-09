The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is asking for community input on design ideas for two park projects.
A meeting will be held on Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Community Center, 313 W. Tunnell St., to discuss plans for the renovation of Veterans Memorial Park located across the street from the community center.
On July 17, a second meeting will be held at the County Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, 511 Lakeside Drive, to discuss the proposed Enos Ranch Park and Multicultural Center project, which will be located at 1851 S. Bradley Rd.
The Recreation and Parks Department is seeking to receive funding for both through the California State Parks Proposition 68 grant programs.
Five community meetings are required for each project within a ½-mile radius of the project site, to ensure that residents in the project neighborhoods have an opportunity to help select the park’s recreation and safety features.
Those with questions are asked to contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.