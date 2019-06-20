The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is asking for public input on the design of the new, proposed Enos Ranch Park and Multicultural Center at two upcoming events.
On Friday, a “plan and play” event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Inger Basin, located off Miller Street on the corner of Inger Drive and Olive Drive.
Families are welcome to enjoy free recreation activities after sharing design ideas for the Enos Ranch Park and Multicultural Center, which will be located at 1851 S. Bradley Road in Santa Maria.
The Relay for Life, which aims to raise funds to fight cancer, returns to Santa Maria on Saturday at the Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St.
On Sunday, city staff will be at a table outside Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab, 725 E. Betteravia Road, from 1 to 3 p.m.
City residents are encouraged to partake in the preconstruction design process of Santa Maria’s newest park.
Community members also may share their park design and construction ideas at several upcoming outreach events.
Questions regarding the outreach events may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.