Santa Maria seeks answers to high COVID-19 case numbers; public health officials 'stumped'

While the city's COVID-19 death count of three is not significantly higher than other parts of the county, it has seen 3.5 times the number of cases as the city of Santa Barbara, which has a population of just 10,000 fewer people than that of Santa Maria.

Trying to move forward

On Monday, Public Health officials announced that the department is working on an in-depth report regarding the spread of the virus in Santa Maria, with no set date for release.

Champion said the lack of answers from the Public Health Department has been frustrating for city officials as they attempt to combat the virus.

"City staff has reached out to Public Health for assistance and resources to curb this. Unfortunately the director [Do-Reynoso] and Dr. Ansorg are kind of stumped. There is no particular area in our community that is targeted, there aren’t any districts, sections or businesses that we can say, ‘that is where we need to focus on,'" Champion told the City Council on Tuesday.

While the county does share the home addresses of confirmed cases with Santa Maria dispatch, the data is not shared widely and cannot be used for research purposes by the city, Champion said.