The Sears store in the Santa Maria Town Center has been spared from the list of nearly 200 unprofitable stores the retail giant plans to shutter before the end of the year.
Sears filed for bankruptcy Monday, after failing to come up with money to make a $134 million payment to creditors. The company also announced it had arranged $300 million of debtor-in-possession financing, which will allow the retail giant to continue operating and paying its employees while it tries to restructure around a smaller group of stores.
Sears — once the world’s largest retailer and America’s original “one-stop shop” — has been in decline for years as it struggled to compete with new competitors, like Amazon. In an effort to stabilize its finances, the company had shuttered several hundred stores in recent years.
The Sears bankruptcy follows the demise of Toys R Us, which sought bankruptcy protection in fall 2017 and earlier this year, announced the closure of all its stores — including a location in Santa Maria. Sears Holdings Corp. currently has around 680 stores and approximately 68,000 employees.
In Santa Maria, Sears serves as one of two remaining anchor stores for the Santa Maria Town Center.
The mall, which was recently sold for $21.5 million to an undisclosed insurance company, is looking to add more tenants. Unlike most of the businesses operating inside the Santa Maria Town Center, Sears owns the land on which its store is built. The Sears store was not included in the mall's recent sale.
One Sears employee, who declined to give her name, said she wasn’t sure if the store would survive the restructuring process.
It’s unclear if the Sears building would be subdivided or how it might be redeveloped in the event the Santa Maria store closes.
The last time the Santa Maria Town Center lost an anchor store was when department store chain Gottschalks collapsed in 2009. The former Gottschalks structure at the Santa Maria Town Center was demolished and replaced with a 14-screen Edwards movie theater, which opened in 2013.
Santa Maria Town Center General Manager Donna Farrell did not reply to requests for comment by press time.