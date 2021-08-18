A Santa Maria school bus transporting 14 high school students collided with a parked car on South Oakley and West Morrison avenues Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District bus sideswiped the vehicle while making a sharp right turn from Oakley Avenue to Morrison Avenue at 8:20 a.m., said CHP Officer Scott Cox.
No injuries were reported, and the bus circled back to the scene of the collision to connect with CHP Officer Craig Carrier.
"The bus came back around for the report, and then I believe they were able to continue on their route," Cox said.