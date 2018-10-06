As a requirement of the California Transportation Development Act, Santa Maria Area Transit conducts an annual public input meeting to improve existing service and to identify future needs. The city of Santa Maria currently uses 100 percent of its TDA funds for public transportation.
Two workshops on unmet transit needs will be held Nov. 6 at noon and 5:30 p.m., both in Shepard Hall on the first floor at the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St.
For those who are unable to attend but would like to provide comments, mail them to the City of Santa Maria, 110 S. Pine St., Room 221, Santa Maria CA 93458. Residents may also call 805-925-0951, ext. 2170, for more information or to provide comments, which are being accepted through Nov. 16.
Santa Maria Area Transit runs fixed-route bus service within the city, as well as Dial-A-Ride service.
In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations to participate in the meeting should contact SMAT at least three working days prior to the meeting at 805-925-0951, ext. 2225. A Spanish translator will be available at the hearing.