Santa Maria saxman serenades the night for God, neighbors

Every night as twilight slides toward darkness, the exterior lights go off at a house on a quiet street in northwest Santa Maria, the front door opens and a man walks into the driveway. A moment later, the sweet sounds of a saxophone float through the air — the melody of “Amazing Grace.”

That might be followed by “How Great Thou Art,” “The Old Rugged Cross” or “God Bless America.”

“I turn the lights off because I don’t like being in the spotlight,” Carvel Boardman, 89, told a visitor who stopped to listen.

His granddaughter, Andrea Castaneda, said he plays as his contribution to the fight against COVID-19, and Boardman admits that might be true.

“Maybe if somewhere in the neighborhood, somebody got something out of it, I’ve made a few moments of happiness for them,” he said.

Boardman first blew through a sax reed when he was in the fifth grade at Cook Street Elementary School.

“When I was in seventh and eighth grade, I’d strap my saxophone to the back of my bicycle and ride from the 500 block of South Lincoln [Street] over to East Central [Avenue] for lessons,” he said.

In taking up the saxophone, Boardman was carrying on a family tradition.