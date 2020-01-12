Santa Maria's Paul Nelson Pool closed for renovation

“The Santa Maria Swim Club will probably be using different pools like Hancock and other places,” Bell said. “Our One Way swimmers will be able to use the Paul Nelson small pool a couple days a week.

"It’s open to us because we usually train in the evening, after any construction is done for the day, so we’ll be able to come in to swim a few nights a week," he continued. "But since it’s a shallow pool, we won’t be able to get any leg work in.

"We’re hoping to get into one of the high school pools at least one day a week but, either way, we’re back in first gear," Bell added. "I’m just hoping that maybe they’ll get the work done early so we can get back in the pool before April Fool’s Day.”

The Paul Nelson pool complex, a part of the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center at 600 S. McClelland St., is named after the second manager of The Plunge — officially Santa Maria Municipal Plunge — the city’s first community pool.

Behind a fundraising effort of the Santa Maria Kiwanis Club, a 20-yard-long pool was built and opened in 1920 on Broadway at the site of the current Chamber of Commerce and Santa Maria Velley Historical Museum.

In 1944, Nelson became the city’s recreation director, holding the job until his death in 1952,