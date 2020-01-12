Santa Maria's Paul Nelson Pool closed for renovation

The main swimming pool at Santa Maria’s Paul Nelson Aquatic Center is getting a face-lift.
After 15 people took one final Adult Swim on Saturday afternoon, the pool was shut down until springtime so the pool’s plaster surface and concrete decking can be replaced.
“They can’t bring in the construction equipment right away,” said Charlie Bell, who runs the One Way Water Polo program. “After they shut the pool down, they’ll let it sit for a while to let the sun burn off some of the chemicals. That will help them drain the pool quicker.”
The Olympic-sized pool opened in 1958 and was last renovated in 1997.
“Since then, they’ve done some patchwork but nothing like this, not a full renovation,” Bell said. “The pool surface and deck have been here a long time. My understanding is if they don’t do it now, it’s going to get a lot worse and cost a lot more to fix.”
As it stands, it will cost an estimated $779,055 to upgrade the pool, the money coming from Community Development Block Grant funds approved by the Santa Maria City Council.
“With an estimated 75,000 people using the Aquatic Center every year, a renovation is needed to continue meeting the growing needs of the community,” Recreation and Parks Department spokesman Mark van de Kamp said in a press release.
The work is expected to be completed by April 1.
Until then, Aquatic Center card-holding patrons will be allowed to get their swimming in at the Santa Maria Valley YMCA on Skyway Drive.
“I’ll probably go over to the Hancock College pool or the one at Pioneer Valley High School, but if neither of them works out, I’ll probably just come here to use the weight room and then go back to swimming when the pool reopens,” said Rudy Madrigal. “I come here three or four days a week. I love it. It’s great exercise. The part I like the best is that it is so refreshing.”
“The little pool, the 25-meter pool, is still open,” said Anaisa Bravo, a senior at Orcutt Academy and the only teenager in the pool on Saturday. “The little pool is only 3½ feet deep.”
Bravo set up the lanes for the Adult Swim, then took her spot on the tower as the pool’s junior lifeguard.
“The Santa Maria Swim Club will probably be using different pools like Hancock and other places,” Bell said. “Our One Way swimmers will be able to use the Paul Nelson small pool a couple days a week.
"It’s open to us because we usually train in the evening, after any construction is done for the day, so we’ll be able to come in to swim a few nights a week," he continued. "But since it’s a shallow pool, we won’t be able to get any leg work in.
"We’re hoping to get into one of the high school pools at least one day a week but, either way, we’re back in first gear," Bell added. "I’m just hoping that maybe they’ll get the work done early so we can get back in the pool before April Fool’s Day.”
The Paul Nelson pool complex, a part of the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center at 600 S. McClelland St., is named after the second manager of The Plunge — officially Santa Maria Municipal Plunge — the city’s first community pool.
Behind a fundraising effort of the Santa Maria Kiwanis Club, a 20-yard-long pool was built and opened in 1920 on Broadway at the site of the current Chamber of Commerce and Santa Maria Velley Historical Museum.
In 1944, Nelson became the city’s recreation director, holding the job until his death in 1952,
Along the way, Nelson helped Santa Maria High coach Charles “Doak” Walker train young swimmers, including Johnny Paulsen who swam at the 1932 summer Olympics.
“It’s appropriate this pool is named for him and, when the work is completed, it will be even better,” said Bell. “Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to go for one last swim in the 50-meter pool. So long, old friend.”