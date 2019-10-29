Santa Maria city leaders on Tuesday touted a low unemployment rate and planned business openings but noted financial challenges remain, partic…
The remaining space will be occupied by one or two other tenants, said Ally Green, vice president of marketing at Westar Associates, which operates and manages the Crossroads center.
A second 16,000-square-foot building also being constructed at the Crossroads center will be home to up to four new tenants.
In addition to Krispy Kreme, the Crossroads center will be the site of a planned Golden Corral restaurant at 2104 S. Bradley Road.
The Crossroads shopping center, which spans 48 acres, opened in 1998 and is home to stores from regional and national retailers like Jersey Mike's Subs, Home Depot, Walmart, Best Buy, Tillys and Five Below.
Razi Syed
