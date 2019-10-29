{{featured_button_text}}
102919-krispy-kreme

Santa Maria's Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, located at 2120 S. Bradley Road, is scheduled to open Dec. 10. 

 Len Wood, Staff

Santa Maria’s first Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has scheduled an opening date in December, eight months after construction began on the new store. 

The store will open to the public Dec. 10, said Brian Spongberg, marketing manager for WKS Restaurant Group, which is operating the Krispy Kreme franchise in Santa Maria. 

Approximately 60 employees will be hired to staff the doughnut shop that will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day. 

Spongberg said the new store will feature Krispy Kreme’s iconic doughnut conveyor belt that allows customers to watch as the confections are prepared and finished by running under a glaze waterfall.

Between Dec. 10 and 15, a total of 100 customers will win one dozen doughnuts once a month for an entire year, Spongberg said.

102919-krispy-kreme-2

Santa Maria's Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, located at 2120 S. Bradley Road, has started the hiring process for its scheduled opening Dec. 10. 

"All customers need to do is visit us between Dec. 10 and 15 and make a purchase," he said. "The winners are selected randomly, and customers find out if they won immediately after making a purchase." 

Plans for the store, located at 2120 S. Bradley Road, were first announced last year. 

In March, crews began construction on the new building within the Crossroads shopping center that will house the North Carolina-based doughnut chain. 

The Krispy Kreme store will take up 2,750 square feet of the newly constructed 5,500-square-foot building located between Menchie's Frozen Yogurt and Chuck E. Cheese.

The remaining space will be occupied by one or two other tenants, said Ally Green, vice president of marketing at Westar Associates, which operates and manages the Crossroads center.

A second 16,000-square-foot building also being constructed at the Crossroads center will be home to up to four new tenants. 

In addition to Krispy Kreme, the Crossroads center will be the site of a planned Golden Corral restaurant at 2104 S. Bradley Road.

The Crossroads shopping center, which spans 48 acres, opened in 1998 and is home to stores from regional and national retailers like Jersey Mike's Subs, Home Depot, Walmart, Best Buy, Tillys and Five Below.

Photos: Cracker Barrel in Santa Maria opens up for breakfast (lunch, and dinner)

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers.  Follow him on Twitter @razisyed

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City Government

Razi Syed covers city government for the Santa Maria Times. He is a graduate of Fresno State University and New York University.