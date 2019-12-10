{{featured_button_text}}

Hundreds of people flocked to Santa Maria's Krispy Kreme on Tuesday, waiting in a line that snaked around the store to buy one of the 50,000 doughnuts store employees expected to sell on opening day. 

The new store, located at 2224 S. Bradley Road in the Crossroads shopping center, is the North Carolina-based doughnut chain’s sole location in either Santa Barbara or San Luis Obispo counties.

Brian Spongberg, marketing manager for WKS Restaurant Group, which operates the Krispy Kreme franchise in Santa Maria, said eager doughnut fans began arriving as early as 3:30 a.m. in advance of the store's 5:30 a.m. opening.

The line of customers spilled out onto the sidewalk and around the store throughout the day, Spongeberg said. 

“We expect to sell around 50,000 doughnuts today,” he said early Tuesday. 

Spongeberg said employees had been working since Monday and remained overnight to to get a head start on preparing doughnuts for the first day of sales. 

Morro Bay resident Lynn Flood was among the customers who picked up Krispy Kreme doughnuts Tuesday. 

“I drove all the way from Morro Bay,” she said. “Anytime I’m traveling and I know that there’s one a few towns away or whatever, I will drive out of my way to go to Krispy Kreme.” 

Flood, who had been waiting in line for over 30 minutes, said she was impressed by the chain’s doughnut conveyor belt, which allows customers to watch as dough is extruded from a machine, fried and glazed under an icing waterfall. 

“We’re in awe of the icing waterfall — the whole process is pretty amazing,” she said.   

Lompoc resident Keila Martinez said she had been waiting for the opening of the store since construction began about nine months ago. 

“I drove down for the opening — I’m going to take some doughnuts for my co-workers,” she said. 

To celebrate the new store, Krispy Kreme will randomly select 120 customers through Sunday for a “Celebration Dozen Ticket,” which entitles them to a dozen glazed doughnuts every month for a year, Spongberg said.

The store is open from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m each day. The drive-thru will remain open one hour later, from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers.  Follow him on Twitter @razisyed

