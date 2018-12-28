Santa Maria’s Kmart is set to close by March as Sears Holding Corp.— which owns Kmart — attempts to shed unprofitable stores in a bid to stabilize its finances.
Santa Maria’s K-Mart — located at 2875 Santa Maria Way — was one of 80 K-Mart and Sears stores that the retail giant on Thursday decided to shutter.
Liquidation sales will begin at the Santa Maria Kmart store in about two weeks.
The 80 store closures are in addition to the 182 store closures the company has already announced.
Sears Holdings Corp. filed for bankruptcy in October, after failing to come up with money to make a $134 million payment to creditors.